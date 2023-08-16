Wirral house prices increased slightly in June

House prices increased slightly, by 0.3%, in Wirral in June, new figures show.

General view of estate agents signs outside a block of flats in Basingstoke, Hampshire.

House prices increased slightly, by 0.3%, in Wirral in June, new figures show.

The rise contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 2.8% over the last year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The average Wirral house price in June was £204,375, Land Registry figures show – a 0.3% increase on May.

Over the month, the picture was different to that across the North West, where prices increased 1.2%, and Wirral was lower than the 0.7% rise for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Wirral rose by £5,600 – putting the area 24th among the North West’s 35 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The highest annual growth in the region was in Rossendale, where property prices increased on average by 9.2%, to £201,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Hyndburn lost 3.7% of their value, giving an average price of £118,000.

First steps on the property ladder

Advertisement

Advertisement

First-time buyers in Wirral spent an average of £171,400 on their property – £4,200 more than a year ago, and £38,600 more than in June 2018.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £235,800 on average in June – 37.5% more than first-time buyers.

Property types

Owners of flats saw the biggest rise in property prices in Wirral in June – they increased 0.5%, to £120,361 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 2.6%.

Among other types of property:

Detached: down 0.1% monthly; up 3.4% annually; £352,457 average

down 0.1% monthly; up 3.4% annually; £352,457 average Semi-detached: up 0.3% monthly; up 3.2% annually; £229,695 average

up 0.3% monthly; up 3.2% annually; £229,695 average Terraced: up 0.5% monthly; up 1.8% annually; £154,679 average

How do property prices in Wirral compare?

Buyers paid 5.2% less than the average price in the North West (£216,000) in June for a property in Wirral. Across the North West, property prices are low compared to those across the UK, where the average cost is £288,000.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The most expensive properties in the North West were in Trafford – £362,000 on average, and 1.8 times the price as in Wirral. Trafford properties cost 3.1 times the price as homes in Burnley (£117,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea, with an average price of £1.3 million.

Factfile

Average property price in June

Wirral: £204,375

The North West:£215,631

UK: £287,546

Annual growth to June

Wirral: +2.8%

The North West: +3.5%

UK: +1.7%

Highest and lowest annual growth in the North West