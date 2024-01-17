Wirral house prices increased slightly in November
House prices increased slightly, by 0.6%, in Wirral in November, new figures show.
The rise contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 2.3% over the last year.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The average Wirral house price in November was £216,733, Land Registry figures show – a 0.6% increase on October.
Over the month, the picture was different to that across the North West, where prices decreased 0.9%, and Wirral was above the 0.8% drop for the UK as a whole.
Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Wirral rose by £4,800 – putting the area fifth among the North West’s 35 local authorities with price data for annual growth.
The highest annual growth in the region was in West Lancashire, where property prices increased on average by 9.6%, to £251,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Burnley lost 11.1% of their value, giving an average price of £104,000.
First steps on the property ladder
Advertisement
Advertisement
First-time buyers in Wirral spent an average of £182,000 on their property – £3,500 more than a year ago, and £45,200 more than in November 2018.
By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £249,900 on average in November – 37.3% more than first-time buyers.
Property types
Owners of flats saw the biggest rise in property prices in Wirral in November – they increased 1.6%, to £126,085 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 1.8%.
Among other types of property:
- Detached: up 0.8% monthly; up 3.3% annually; £374,619 average
- Semi-detached: up 0.7% monthly; up 2.8% annually; £244,226 average
- Terraced: up 0% monthly; up 1.1% annually; £164,560 average
How do property prices in Wirral compare?
Buyers paid 1.6% more than the average price in the North West (£213,000) in November for a property in Wirral. Across the North West, property prices are low compared to those across the UK, where the average cost is £285,000.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The most expensive properties in the North West were in Trafford – £366,000 on average, and 1.7 times the price as in Wirral. Trafford properties cost 3.5 times the price as homes in Burnley (£104,000 average), at the other end of the scale.
The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea.
Factfile
Average property price in November
- Wirral: £216,733
- The North West:£213,333
- UK: £284,950
Annual change to November
- Wirral: +2.3%
- The North West: -2%
- UK: -2.1%
Highest and lowest annual growth in the North West
- West Lancashire: +9.6%
- Burnley: -11.1%