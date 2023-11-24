Wirral pupils’ A-level results were average for the North West

Pupils in Wirral achieved A-level results close to the regional average in the North West, new figures show.

File photo dated 25/05/10 of students sitting an exam, as the Higher pass rate is down from last year but remains above 2019 levels, as more than 140,000 pupils across Scotland receive their exam results.

Pupils in Wirral achieved A-level results close to the regional average in the North West, new figures show.

Across England, the average point score for 2022-23 was lower than the previous academic year, which was expected due to a return to pre-pandemic grading, but results saw an increase compared to 2018-19.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, experts said the Government has failed to invest sufficiently in education recovery following the pandemic and must address the teacher recruitment and retention crisis.

Most Popular

Department for Education figures show the average A-level score achieved by pupils in Wirral was 33.3 out of 60 maximum points – almost in line with the result in the North West as a whole, where youngsters averaged 34 points.

Of the 1,912 students who took A-levels at state-funded Wirral schools and colleges, 11.2% achieved three A* or A grades, 20.3% received AAB or better and 86.2% got at least two A-levels.

With the return to the pre-pandemic grading system, pupils’ average result across the country was 34 – a decrease from 37.7 in 2021-22, but 1.4 points more than in 2018-19, the last full school year before schools moved to online teaching.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sarah Hannafin, head of policy at school leaders’ union NAHT, said: “It is vital that everyone remembers that we cannot compare this year’s results with those from previous years.

“The student cohort, the context and the approach to grading has been different every year since 2019 so simplistic comparisons are unhelpful and will not tell the full story of the experiences of students or their schools and colleges.”

Meanwhile, the gap between disadvantaged and non-disadvantaged students in England stood at 4.9 points, with average scores of 34.7 and 29.8 points, respectively.

The same was true for Wirral, where those better-off received 34 points, while their peers from disadvantaged backgrounds scored 28.1 points.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said: “Disadvantaged students do less well in A-levels than other students and are less likely to study for A-levels in the first place.

“The Government has failed to invest sufficiently in education recovery following the pandemic and in schools and colleges in general.

“Policy-makers must improve funding rates, address the teacher recruitment and retention crisis, make the inspection system less punitive and more supportive, and put an end to child poverty.”

Mrs Hannafin added: “Services like social care and mental health support for young people have also been hugely under-funded over the last decade, and where issues in their lives are not identified and addressed this also affects their learning.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“All this must change if the Government is serious about closing the disadvantage gap.”

A Department for Education spokesperson: “We want to make sure that all young people have the same opportunities they need to succeed.

“Before the pandemic, we closed the disadvantage gap by more than 9% – demonstrating that our policies and programmes can make a big impact.