Wirral restaurant awarded new five-star food hygiene rating
A Wirral restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
625, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 86 Banks Road, West Kirby, Wirral was given the maximum score after assessment on November 2, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Wirral's 628 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 433 (69%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.