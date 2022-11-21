Wirral restaurant awarded new five-star food hygiene rating
A Wirral restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
38 minutes ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Est Italian, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 194 Banks Road, West Kirby, Wirral was given the maximum score after assessment on November 17, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Wirral's 625 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 432 (69%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.