Register
BREAKING
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines
Threatening e-mail forces schools into lockdown
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth

Wirral restaurant awarded new five-star food hygiene rating

A Wirral restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 14th Sep 2023, 16:23 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Wirral restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Golden Park, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 866 New Chester Road, Bromborough, Wirral was given the maximum score after assessment on September 12, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Wirral's 630 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 425 (67%) have ratings of five and just three have zero ratings.