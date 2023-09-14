Wirral restaurant awarded new five-star food hygiene rating
A Wirral restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Golden Park, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 866 New Chester Road, Bromborough, Wirral was given the maximum score after assessment on September 12, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Wirral's 630 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 425 (67%) have ratings of five and just three have zero ratings.