Wirral restaurant given new five-star food hygiene rating

A Wirral restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 17th Aug 2023, 10:14 BST
Gusto, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Heswall, Wirral was given the maximum score after assessment on August 16, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Wirral's 621 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 417 (67%) have ratings of five and just three have zero ratings.