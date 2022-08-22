Wirral restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Wirral restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Lean On Me Meal Prep, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Unit 2 Arrowe Commercial Park, Arrowe Brook Road, Upton, Wirral was given the score after assessment on July 15, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Wirral's 619 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 432 (70%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.