Wirral restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Wirral restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Subway, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 13 Wallasey Road, Liscard, Wirral was given the score after assessment on August 5, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Wirral's 621 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 431 (69%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.