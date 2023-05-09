Wirral restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Wirral restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 9th May 2023, 11:26 BST
A Wirral restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Oak Bar and Bistro, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Greasby, Wirral was given the score after assessment on March 13, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Wirral's 615 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 413 (67%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.