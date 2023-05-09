Register
Wirral restaurant given new food hygiene rating

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 9th May 2023, 11:26 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Wirral restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Oak Bar and Bistro, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Greasby, Wirral was given the score after assessment on March 13, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Wirral's 615 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 413 (67%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.