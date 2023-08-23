Register
Wirral restaurant given new food hygiene rating

A Wirral restaurant has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 10:34 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Wirral restaurant has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Royal Bengal, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Royal Bengal Restaurant 150 Banks Road, West Kirby, Wirral was given the score after assessment on July 17, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Wirral's 621 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 416 (67%) have ratings of five and just three have zero ratings.