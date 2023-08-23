Wirral restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Wirral restaurant has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A Wirral restaurant has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Royal Bengal, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Royal Bengal Restaurant 150 Banks Road, West Kirby, Wirral was given the score after assessment on July 17, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Wirral's 621 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 416 (67%) have ratings of five and just three have zero ratings.