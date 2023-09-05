Wirral restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Wirral restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Akbor's, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 226 Hoylake Road, Moreton, Wirral was given the score after assessment on July 31, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Wirral's 628 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 424 (68%) have ratings of five and just three have zero ratings.