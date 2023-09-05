Register
Wirral restaurant given new food hygiene rating

A Wirral restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 5th Sep 2023, 09:58 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Akbor's, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 226 Hoylake Road, Moreton, Wirral was given the score after assessment on July 31, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Wirral's 628 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 424 (68%) have ratings of five and just three have zero ratings.