Wirral restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Wirral restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Risa Spice, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 43 New Chester Road, New Ferry, Wirral was given the score after assessment on August 8, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Wirral's 630 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 424 (67%) have ratings of five and just three have zero ratings.