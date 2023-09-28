Register
Wirral restaurant given new food hygiene rating

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 28th Sep 2023, 09:47 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Wirral restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Mexican Bar and Grill, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 233 Liscard Road, Liscard, Wirral was given the score after assessment on August 23, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Wirral's 636 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 426 (67%) have ratings of five and just three have zero ratings.