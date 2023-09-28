Wirral restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Wirral restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Mexican Bar and Grill, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 233 Liscard Road, Liscard, Wirral was given the score after assessment on August 23, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Wirral's 636 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 426 (67%) have ratings of five and just three have zero ratings.