Wirral restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Wirral restaurant has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A Wirral restaurant has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Saffron Birkenhead, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 718 Borough Road, Tranmere, Wirral was given the score after assessment on October 9, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Wirral's 638 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 434 (68%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.