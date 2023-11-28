Wirral restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Wirral restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Red-Doughs, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 43, Eltham Green, Woodchurch, Wirral was given the score after assessment on October 23, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Wirral's 638 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 430 (67%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.