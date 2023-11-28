Register
BREAKING

Wirral restaurant given new food hygiene rating

A Wirral restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 28th Nov 2023, 12:06 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Wirral restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Red-Doughs, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 43, Eltham Green, Woodchurch, Wirral was given the score after assessment on October 23, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Wirral's 638 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 430 (67%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.