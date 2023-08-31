Register
Wirral restaurant handed new five-star food hygiene rating

A Wirral restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 31st Aug 2023, 09:43 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Wirral restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Kesh's Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 9b Bebington Road, New Ferry, Wirral was given the maximum score after assessment on August 14, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Wirral's 620 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 416 (67%) have ratings of five and just three have zero ratings.