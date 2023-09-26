Wirral restaurant handed new five-star food hygiene rating
A Wirral restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Ciccio, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 53 Christchurch Road, Prenton, Wirral was given the maximum score after assessment on September 21, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Wirral's 635 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 426 (67%) have ratings of five and just three have zero ratings.