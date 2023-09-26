Wirral restaurant handed new five-star food hygiene rating

Register
A Wirral restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 26th Sep 2023, 09:42 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Ciccio, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 53 Christchurch Road, Prenton, Wirral was given the maximum score after assessment on September 21, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Wirral's 635 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 426 (67%) have ratings of five and just three have zero ratings.