Wirral restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Wirral restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Wirral Evolutions, Medical Centre, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Knights Oakley Pharmacy Heswall And Pensby Group Practice, 270 Telegraph Road, Heswall, Wirral was given the score after assessment on August 1, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Wirral's 622 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 432 (69%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.