Wirral restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Wirral restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Roll Catering, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Bidston Golf Club Ltd, Bidston Link Road, Bidston, Wirral was given the score after assessment on August 8, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Wirral's 622 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 431 (69%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.