Wirral restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Wirral restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Cafe 88, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 108a Birkenhead Road, Seacombe, Wirral was given the score after assessment on August 12, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Wirral's 622 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 431 (69%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.