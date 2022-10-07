Wirral restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Wirral restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A Wirral restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Berati Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 43 Allport Lane Precinct, Allport Lane, Bromborough, Wirral was given the score after assessment on September 1, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Wirral's 628 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 435 (69%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.