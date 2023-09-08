Wirral restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Wirral restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
SUPA, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Vacant Shop 4 Woodchurch Lane, Prenton, Wirral was given the score after assessment on August 3, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Wirral's 629 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 424 (67%) have ratings of five and just three have zero ratings.