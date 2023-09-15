Wirral restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Wirral restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Low Slow and Dough, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 1a Claughton Firs, Oxton, Wirral was given the score after assessment on August 10, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Wirral's 631 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 425 (67%) have ratings of five and just three have zero ratings.