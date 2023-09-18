Register
BREAKING
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 announce smart TV platform - Freely
‘Absolute carnage’ at Butlin’s as flooding shuts down resort all week
NHS warns consultant and junior doctor strikes will disrupt care
More and more pubs call last orders for the final time
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier

Wirral restaurant handed new food hygiene rating

A Wirral restaurant has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 18th Sep 2023, 09:47 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Wirral restaurant has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Mavi Bbq, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 68 Pensby Road, Heswall, Wirral was given the score after assessment on August 13, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Wirral's 632 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 425 (67%) have ratings of five and just three have zero ratings.