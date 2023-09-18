Wirral restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Wirral restaurant has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Mavi Bbq, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 68 Pensby Road, Heswall, Wirral was given the score after assessment on August 13, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Wirral's 632 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 425 (67%) have ratings of five and just three have zero ratings.