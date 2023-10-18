Wirral restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Wirral restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Townfield Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Unit 1, Townfield Close, Noctorum, Wirral was given the score after assessment on September 12, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Wirral's 629 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 425 (68%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.