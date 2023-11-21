Wirral restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Wirral restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Stollies, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 105a Wallasey Village, Wallasey Village, Wirral was given the score after assessment on October 16, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Wirral's 637 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 432 (68%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.