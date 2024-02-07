Wirral restaurant handed new food hygiene rating

Register
Published 7th Feb 2024, 09:53 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Wirral restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Molly's Ice Cream and Desserts, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 6-8 Oxton Road, Birkenhead, Wirral was given the score after assessment on November 2, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Wirral's 623 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 417 (67%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.