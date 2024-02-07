Wirral restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Wirral restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A Wirral restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Molly's Ice Cream and Desserts, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 6-8 Oxton Road, Birkenhead, Wirral was given the score after assessment on November 2, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Wirral's 623 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 417 (67%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.