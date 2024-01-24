Wirral road closures: eight for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Wirral's motorists will have eight road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that eight closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

• A41, from 8pm January 22 to 5am January 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A41 northbound, Chimneys Pub to Chimneys Pub - lane closure for drainage.

• M53, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on January 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 northbound, jct one exit slip road lane closure due to traffic light repair.

• M53, from 9pm January 25 to 5am January 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 both directions J3 to J3 - lane closure for barriers - permanent on behalf of National Highways.

• A41, from 8pm January 29 to 6am February 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A41 both directions A550 to M53 J6 - carriageway closure for electrical works on behalf of National Highways.

• M53, from 9am February 1 to 8pm February 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 southbound, junction 3 to junction 4 - lane closure for inspection/survey on behalf of National Highways.

• M53, from 8pm February 1 to 5am February 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 northbound, J5 to J4 - lane closure for structure - maintenance on behalf of National Highways.

• M53, from 9pm February 3 to 5am February 4, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound and southbound, jct four to 3 lane closure and carriageway closure due to general maintenance works.

• M53, from 9pm February 5 to 5am February 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound, J2 to J2 - carriageway closure for inspection/survey on behalf of National Highways.