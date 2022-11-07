Wirral road closures: eight for motorists to avoid this week

Wirral's motorists will have eight road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a wait of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• M53, from 8pm October 17 to 5am December 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 northbound, junction 3 exit slip road Lane one closure for drainage.

And a further seven closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M53, from 8pm November 7 to 5am November 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 northbound and southbound, junction 2A - lane closure for electrical works.

• M53, from 8pm November 8 to 5am November 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 North and southbound, junction 4 to 5 lane closures due to electrical works.

• M53, from 9pm November 15 to 6am November 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 northbound and southbound, junction 1 to junction 3 - Lane closure for inspection/survey on behalf of Amey.

• M53, from 9pm November 15 to 6am November 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 northbound and southbound, J4 to J5 - Lane closure for inspection/survey.

• M53, from 9pm November 16 to 6am November 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 northbound and southbound, junction 3 to junction 5 - Lane closure for inspection/survey on behalf of Amey.

• M53, from 9pm November 17 to 6am November 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 northbound and southbound, junction 3 to junction 5 - Lane closure and slip road closures for inspection/survey on behalf of Amey.

• M53, from 9pm November 18 to 6am November 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 northbound and southbound, junction 3 to junction 5 - Lane closure and slip road closures for inspection/survey on behalf of Amey.

