Wirral road closures: five for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight
Wirral's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And four of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• M53, from 9pm February 5 to 5am February 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound, J2 to J2 - carriageway closure for inspection/survey on behalf of National Highways.
• M53, from 9pm February 9 to 5am February 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound, one to 1 - carriageway closure for drainage on behalf of National Highways.
• M53, from 8pm February 10 to 5am February 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 southbound, two to 2 - carriageway closure for barriers - permanent on behalf of National Highways.
• M53, from 10pm February 13 to 5am February 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 southbound, junction 2 to 3 carriageway closure for barrier/fence repair.
• M53, from 10am to 11am on February 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 northbound, junction 1 exit slip road Lane one closure due to removal of equipment on A554.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.