Wirral road closures: five for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Wirral's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• M53, from 8pm February 10 to 5am February 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 southbound, two to 2 - carriageway closure for barriers - permanent on behalf of National Highways.

And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M53, from 10pm February 13 to 5am February 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 southbound, junction 2 to 3 carriageway closure for barrier/fence repair.

• M53, from 10am to 11am on February 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 northbound, junction 1 exit slip road Lane one closure due to removal of equipment on A554.

• M53, from 9pm February 25 to 5am February 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 both directions five to 3 - lane closure for barriers - permanent.

• M53, from 8pm February 26 to 5am February 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound, three to 2 - carriageway closure for barriers - permanent on behalf of National Highways.