Wirral road closures: five for motorists to avoid this week

Wirral's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And four of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• M53, from 8pm July 28 to 7am September 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound and southbound, junction 3 to junction 4 - carriageway closure for carriageway - Reconstruction/Renewal.

And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M53, from 8pm September 5 to 6am September 17, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound and southbound, J3 to J1 - carriageway closure for Structure - maintenance on behalf of Amey.

• M53, from 9pm September 12 to 5am September 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 northbound and southbound, j4 to j2 - Lane closure for barrier/Fence Safety Repairs.

• M53, from 8pm September 16 to 6am September 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound and southbound, junction 1 to 3 carriageway closure due to general maintenance works.

• M53, from 9pm September 18 to 6am September 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound, junction 3 to junction 1 - carriageway closure for drainage.