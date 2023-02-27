Wirral road closures: five for motorists to avoid this week

Wirral's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M53, from 9pm February 26 to 5am February 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 southbound, J1 to J2 - carriageway closure for horticulture.

• M53, from 8pm December 5 2022 to 6am March 21 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound, junction 2 to A59 - carriageway closure due to local authority works.

And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M53, from 8pm February 27 to 6am March 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound, junction 2 to A59 - carriageway closure due to local authority works.

• M53, from 9pm February 27 to 5am February 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 northbound, Jun five to Jun four - lane one closure for electrical works.

• M53, from 8pm March 7 to 5am March 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 southbound, J4 to J4 - lane closure for signs - erection.