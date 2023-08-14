Wirral road closures: four for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Wirral's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

• M53, from 9.30am August 15 to 3.30pm August 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 southbound, junction 3 lane closure due to carriageway repairs.

• M53, from 8pm August 15 to 5am August 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 both directions J2 to J3 - lane closure for structure - maintenance.

• M53, from 8pm August 17 to 5am August 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 both directions J4 to J5 - lane closure for structure - maintenance.

• M53, from 9pm August 18 to 5am August 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 southbound, junction 3 to junction 3 - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.