Wirral road closures: four for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Wirral's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 18th Sep 2023, 14:36 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

    A41, from 9.30am to 3pm on September 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A41 northbound and southbound, between Hooton Green and M53 lane closures due to horticulture works.

    M53, from 9pm September 28 to 6am September 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound and southbound, junction 1 to 3 carriageway closure due to general maintenance works.

    M53, from 9pm September 30 to 6am October 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound, junction 3 to 1 - lane closure and carriageway closure for drainage.

    M53, from 9pm October 2 to 5am October 3, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 southbound, jct three to 4 lane closure and carriageway closure due to general maintenance works.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.