Wirral road closures: four for motorists to avoid this week

Wirral's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• M53, from 8pm October 17 to 5am December 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 northbound, junction 3 exit slip road Lane one closure for drainage.

And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M53, from 8pm October 31 to 3pm November 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 northbound, junction 3 to junction 2a - Lane closure for communications.

• M53, from 8pm November 3 to 5am November 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 both directions, junction 4 to junction 5 - lane closure for electrical works.

• M53, from 8pm November 5 to 6am November 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 southbound, junction 1 to junction 3 - Lane closure for White Lining/Road Markings.