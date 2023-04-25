Wirral road closures: four for motorists to avoid this week

Wirral's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• M53, from 9pm April 22 to 5am April 26, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 southbound, junction 3 to 4 lane closure and carriageway closure due to general maintenance works.

And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A41, from 9.30am April 26 to 3.30pm April 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A41 southbound, from M53 to Hooton Green lane closure due to maintenance.

• M53, from 9pm April 26 to 5am April 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound and southbound, junction 4 to junction 5 - carriageway closure for drainage.

• M53, from 9pm May 2 to 5am May 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 both directions J2 to J3 - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.

