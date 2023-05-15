Wirral road closures: four for motorists to avoid this week

Wirral's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures are due to start this week:

• M53, from 9pm May 15 to 5am May 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 southbound, junction 4 to 5 - lane closure for construction improvement/upgrade.

• M53, from 9.30am May 16 to 3.30pm May 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 southbound, jct three exit slip lane one closure due to drainage.

• A41, from 8pm May 16 to 5am May 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 northbound and southbound, jct four - three lane closures due to resurfacing.

• A41, from 9.30am to 3pm on May 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A41 North and southbound, Lane closures from M53 to roundabout due to grass cutting.