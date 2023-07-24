Wirral road closures: one for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Wirral's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But the news isn't too bad, as it is only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start over the next two weeks:
• M53, from 8pm August 7 to 5am August 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 both directions J2 to J3 - lane closure for structure - maintenance.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.