Wirral road closures: one for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Wirral's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Wirral's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And it is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start over the next two weeks:

Most Popular

• M53, from 9pm December 11 to 5am December 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound, J2 to J2 - carriageway closure for horticulture.