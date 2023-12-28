Wirral road closures: one for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight
Wirral's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And it is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a wait of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start over the next two weeks:
• M53, from 10pm January 6 to 5am January 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 southbound, junction 2 to 3 carriageway closure for barrier/fence repair.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.