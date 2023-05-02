Wirral road closures: one for motorists to avoid this week

Wirral's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And it is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start this week:
• M53, from 9pm May 2 to 5am May 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 both directions J2 to J3 - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.