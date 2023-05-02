Wirral road closures: one for motorists to avoid this week

Wirral's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Wirral's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And it is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start this week:

Most Popular

• M53, from 9pm May 2 to 5am May 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 both directions J2 to J3 - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.