Wirral road closures: seven for motorists to avoid this week

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Wirral's motorists will have seven road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

• M53, from 8pm October 17 to 5am December 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 northbound, junction 3 exit slip road Lane one closure for drainage.

And a further six closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M53, from 9pm November 15 to 6am November 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 northbound and southbound, J4 to J5 - Lane closure for inspection/survey.

Advertisement

• M53, from 9pm November 15 to 6am November 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 northbound and southbound, junction 1 to junction 3 - Lane closure for inspection/survey on behalf of Amey.

• M53, from 9pm November 16 to 6am November 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 northbound and southbound, junction 3 to junction 5 - Lane closure for inspection/survey on behalf of Amey.

• M53, from 9pm November 17 to 6am November 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 northbound and southbound, junction 3 to junction 5 - Lane closure and slip road closures for inspection/survey on behalf of Amey.

• M53, from 9pm November 18 to 6am November 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 northbound and southbound, junction 3 to junction 5 - Lane closure and slip road closures for inspection/survey on behalf of Amey.

• M53, from 8pm November 21 to 5am November 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 northbound, junction 5 to 4 lane closure for barrier works.