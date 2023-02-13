Wirral road closures: seven for motorists to avoid this week

Wirral's motorists will have seven road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Wirral's motorists will have seven road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

• M53, from 8pm December 5 2022 to 6am March 21 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound, junction 2 to A59 - carriageway closure due to local authority works.

And a further six closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M53, from 8pm February 15 to 6am February 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 northbound, junction 2 to A59 - lane closure due to local authority works.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• M53, from 9pm February 16 to 5am February 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 southbound, junction 4 to junction 7 - lane closure for inspection/survey.

• M53, from 8pm February 20 to 6am February 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 southbound, junction 1 to junction 3 - lane closure for horticulture.

• M53, from 8pm February 20 to 6am February 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 both directions J2 to J1 - lane closure for inspection/survey.

• M53, from 9pm February 23 to 5am February 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 both directions J2 to J3 - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• M53, from 8pm February 27 to 6am March 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound, junction 2 to A59 - carriageway closure due to local authority works.