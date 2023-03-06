Wirral road closures: seven for motorists to avoid this week

Wirral's motorists will have seven road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M53, from 8pm December 5 2022 to 6am March 21 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound, junction 2 to A59 - carriageway closure due to local authority works.

• M53, from 8pm February 27 to 6am March 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound, junction 2 to A59 - carriageway closure due to local authority works.

And a further five closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M53, from 8pm March 7 to 5am March 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 southbound, J4 to J4 - lane closure for signs - erection.

• M53, from 9pm March 7 to 5am March 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 southbound, junction 4 to junction 7 - lane closure for inspection/survey.

• M53, from 9.30am March 8 to 3.30pm March 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 northbound and southbound, junction 4 lane closures due to horticulture works.

• M53, from 9pm March 10 to 5am March 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 northbound, junction 3 to 5 Lane closures due to electrical works.

• M53, from 9pm March 11 to 5am March 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound and southbound, J2 to J2 - carriageway closure for horticulture.

