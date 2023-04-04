Wirral road closures: seven for motorists to avoid this week

Wirral's motorists will have seven road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M53, from 8pm February 27 to 6am April 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound, junction 2 to A59 - carriageway closure due to local authority works.

• M53, from 8pm March 27 to 5am April 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound, J3 to J3 - carriageway closure for drainage.

And a further five closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M53, from 8.30pm April 3 to 5am April 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 eastbound and westbound, Upton Bypass Roundabout to M53 J2A - lane closure for electrical works.

• A41, from 7pm April 4 to 5am April 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A41 southbound, from M53 lane closure due to works on footway for testing.

• M53, from 8pm April 6 to 5am April 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 northbound, junction 1 to junction 2 - lane closure for barriers.

• M53, from 8pm April 6 to 5am April 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 southbound, junction 1 to 2 lane closure for barrier works.

• M53, from 8pm April 6 to 5am April 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 northbound, junction 5 to 6 lane closure for barrier works.

