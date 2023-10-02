Wirral road closures: six for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Wirral's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And four of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• M53, from 9pm September 30 to 6am October 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound, junction 3 to 1 - lane closure and carriageway closure for drainage.

And a further five closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M53, from 9pm October 2 to 5am October 3, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 southbound, jct three to 4 lane closure and carriageway closure due to general maintenance works.

• M53, from 9pm October 3 to 5am October 4, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound and southbound, jct four to 3 lane closure and carriageway closure due to general maintenance works.

• M53, from 9pm October 4 to 5am October 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound and southbound, junction 4 to 5 - Lane closure and carriageway closure for drainage.

• M53, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on October 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 North and southbound, junction 4 exit and entry slips lane closures due to tree cutting.

• M53, from 8pm October 14 to 5am October 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 northbound, junction 2 to 1 Lanes two and three closure due to emergency bridge joint repair.