Wirral road closures: six for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Wirral's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And four of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

Most Popular

• A41, from 8pm January 29 to 6am February 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A41 both directions A550 to M53 J6 - carriageway closure for electrical works on behalf of National Highways.

• M53, from 9am February 1 to 8pm February 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 southbound, junction 3 to junction 4 - lane closure for inspection/survey on behalf of National Highways.

• M53, from 8pm February 1 to 5am February 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 northbound, J5 to J4 - lane closure for structure - maintenance on behalf of National Highways.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• M53, from 9pm February 3 to 5am February 4, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound and southbound, jct four to 3 lane closure and carriageway closure due to general maintenance works.

• M53, from 9pm February 5 to 5am February 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound, J2 to J2 - carriageway closure for inspection/survey on behalf of National Highways.

• M53, from 8pm February 10 to 5am February 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 southbound, two to 2 - carriageway closure for barriers - permanent on behalf of National Highways.