Wirral road closures: six for motorists to avoid this week

Wirral's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• M53, from 8pm December 5 2022 to 6am March 21 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound, junction 2 to A59 - carriageway closure due to local authority works.

And a further five closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M53, from 10am to 4pm on January 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 both directions, junction 3 to junction 4 - lane closure for inspection/survey.

• M53, from 8pm January 17 to 5am January 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 southbound, J4 to J5 - lane closure for litter clearance.

• M53, from 9pm January 17 to 5am January 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound, J3 to J3 - carriageway closure for drainage.

• M53, from 9pm January 18 to 5am January 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 northbound, junction 7 - five lane closure for inspection works,.

• M53, from 9pm January 23 to 5am January 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 southbound, J1 - carriageway closure for signs - erection.

